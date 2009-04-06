7 Books to Help You and Your Organization Become Better Storytellers 

As I was recently rearranging my “ridiculously-way-over-stuffed-I-need-to-straighten-this-thing-out”bookshelf, I noticed over a dozen books scattered about; books on story,personal storytelling and organizational storytelling.

Instead of putting them back where they belonged, I made a tall pile on the floor. And then I just sat there staring at the pile.

I reflected on how much these amazing authors have helped me understand the journey of storytelling not only from a personal point of view, but especially from a business perspective.

Then the idea hit me: I should share these titles.

There are 14 book in total. The book list will be in two parts; below is the first half. The next batch will be in the next post.

The beauty of this list is that each book is entirely different from the next, proving the theory that “story” is an extremely fluid word and meaning so many things to so many people.

Each one is fabulous; explore them all and see which ones you feel attracted to.