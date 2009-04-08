Futuristic Installations for Chicago’s Millennium Park Unveiled

Chicago’s Millennium Park isn’t hurting for art installations, with a Frank Gehry-designed bandshell, a brilliant mirrored sculpture by Anish Kapoor, and elegant grounds landscaped by Gustafson Guthrie Nichol. But on June 19, the park will add a couple more feathers to its cap: Two pavilions, one by Zaha Hadid and another by Ben van Berkel of UNstudio.(Pictured below.)
Each one will cost $500,000–a mere rounding error compared to Kapoor’s sculpture, which cost a whooping $23 million. After a bit over four months on display, Hadid’s pavilion will probably be disassembled and shown elsewhere; van Berkel’s will be recycled. You can check out other events in the Burnham series here.
[Via Chicago Tribune and Bustler]CK