Curious About Your Tax Dollars? Don’t Miss This Poster

Where do the trillions of dollars we pay in taxes go? Sure, the answer’s public record, and you can see a copy of Obama’s new budget yourself. But unless you’re a policy wonk, you won’t want to wade through it. You’d get a better sense by looking at a great big chart–like this one, designed by Jess Bachman, whose company, Wallstats, transforms reams of boring data into posters for your wall. The newest poster–the fourth one so far–outlines the 2009 budget. The entire poster is six square feet, but you can see a detailed, zoomable version here. The size of each circle represents the size of each agency–and there are over 500 of them in total, with budget items ranging from the V-22 Osprey to public broadcasting. Spot statistics tell you what the percentage change was, over 2008–so that you can tell exactly what President Bush’s priorities were in his final federal budget.