How Social Web Can Save YouTube

Google is set to lose $470 million on YouTube in 2009, according to estimates by Credit Suisse. Even for Google, whose market cap hovers around $115 billion at its current share price, that’s a hell of a write-off for one product.

Some pundits have predicted the dissolution of the video site–something would be anathema to the Web 2.0 mantra: get users now, make money later. How can Google justify keeping YouTube around? How can it take a property that loses half a billion dollars a year and make it sustainable? Herein lies the problem, according to the Silicon Valley Insider: The economics are hard to overcome. Assuming YouTube delivers the 75 billion streams that Credit Suisse projects for 2009, and assuming YouTube manages to slot an ad for every stream (which is practically speaking, impossible, given the nature of much of their content), YouTube would have to achieve a $9.48 CPM for every video impression shown… CPMs for user-generated content, assuming you can attract the advertisers, tend to be measured in fractions of a dollar. The tension lies in the scarcity of storage. While YouTube’s mass of content has the ability to grow indefinitely, its storage options can’t scale any more cheaply, and the amount of monetizable content pales in comparison to the content they can’t make money on. In other words, YouTube has a reverse-Amazon problem. While Amazon makes their bread selling a few of a litany of items–the Long Tail model–YouTube is getting killed by those rarely-watched, ad-averse videos. YouTube’s Long Tail is its anchor. So what’s the solution to keeping YouTube alive, free and unlimited? Like the problem itself, it might lie in YouTube’s preponderance of users.

Top Online Brands ranked by Video Streams for March 2009 (U.S.)

Video Brand Total Streams (000) Unique Viewers (000)

YouTube 5,479,609 89,407

hulu 348,520 8,865

Yahoo! 231,795 24,761

Fox Interactive Media 207,528 14,719

Nickelodeon Kids and Family Network 196,160 6,391

ABC.COM 176,931 6,881

MSN/Windows Live 168,907 12,076

Turner Sports and Ent. Digital Network 137,621 5,822

MTV Networks Music 123,888 6,337

CNN Digital Network 103,453 9,021

Source: Nielsen Online, VideoCensus (Note: Includes progressive downloads and excludes video advertising) Last fall, I wrote a piece about human-powered content filtering: a solution that could provide Google a way to keep YouTube alive as it exists today, while concomitantly stemming its terrible losses. I’m not saying that YouTube should implement a Digg-style social voting system–those setups are relatively easy to game, and they don’t provide the true democratization that YouTube made synonymous with Web multimedia. A better idea of YouTube’s panacea could be gleaned from looking at sites like ThisNext, Mixx, and Wikipedia. All three sites share a singular mechanism, but have individual advantages that YouTube could stand to use as case studies. At their most elemental, all three sites use a body of users to generate and filter content in a realm where all users are not created equal. On Wikipedia, frequent conributors have more editorial power than weekend warriors; on ThisNext, users that make popular product and style suggestions (“Mavens”) accrue more centrality; on Mixx, star “Mixxers” become more prominent in their topical communities, and have more influence on the news presented in each category. The sites are self-policing and self-edited, and the passion of their users engenders a relatively high quality of content. The incredible success of these sites would suggest that filtering is intrinsic to human nature. Indeed, our brains are well-designed for it: our eyes and ears absorb thousands of stimuli every day, and we must be able to choose fluidly what to attend to. We’re already content sieves. And when people are allowed to compete and contribute using their sieve-like brainpower–even for nothing more than notoriety within a community–they do it with passion and alacrity. YouTube already requires users to register and already has a user-flagging system to monitor content. Like all user content-driven sites, contributors are likely outnumbered by lurkers; 20% of the users are uploading 80% of the content. That 20% is YouTube’s pool of pre-registered Mavens, ready and waiting. If the site allowed certain YouTubers to gain distinction based on the level of their input–uploads, SEO/keyword tags, comments, flags–YouTube would develop its own economy of social capital, just as other sites have.

