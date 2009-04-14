advertisement
Bizarre Samsung Micro-HD Cam Available May 15

Amazon reveals that Samsung’s much-anticipated micro-HD camera, the HMX-R10, will be available on May 15 for $500. Samsung boasts that it’s the smallest HD cam in the world–but what’s truly noteworthy is the angle of the camera’s lens.

samsung-hmxr10

 

By placing the lens at an upward angle, Samsung has allowed users to hold the camera at a more natural angle than we’re all accustomed to–roughly the same angle as you’d position your hand at the top of a hammer swing.

The device will capture 1920×1080 full HD video to SDHC and MMC cards, and feature 5x zoom and capture 9MP still shots. All that high-definition beauty will be observable via the camera’s 2.7-inch LCD screen, which incorporates touch-panel buttons. Another neat feature: time-lapse recording for capturing long, slow events.

494x_R10__3_.jpg

 

As listed by Amazon, it comes in two colors: silver and black.

