‘Terminator Salvation’ Director McG Bringing ‘Spring Awakening’ to the Big Screen

Terminator Salvation director McG, the subject of my cover feature this month, is taking a detour from his post-apocalyptic man vs. machine epic for an upcoming film project: the big screen version of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening. While it might come as a shock to some–the story is based on a 19th century German play that deals with teen sex, masturbation, rape, and abortion (a winning combination for sure)–it shouldn’t surprise McG fans who know him as a rock aficionado, music-video master and pop savant. To get the full story on how McG plans to use the Duncan Sheik scored Spring Awakening to turn the tables on the studio system and blow up the movie business, check out our cover story:
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens