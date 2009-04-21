RFID Gets Friendly With Violet’s Mirror USB Gizmo

RFID technology gets mixed press thanks to its useful/creepy remote-distance object identification, but a new device–Mirror–may change all that. It’s a cute, potentially useful gadget, and actually hard to describe–possibly since it’s from the same makers as Nabaztag, another equally hard to explain device falling within the same category.
In essence, Mirror’s a little like augmented reality for physical objects: a USB device that brings up information on a computer when it detects special radio-frequency ID tags, dubbed Ztamps. The whole product combines a hardware dish with the antenna and processing electronics, the suite of uniquely-ID’d stick-on Ztamps, and some specialized software that runs on PCs and Macs. When the system detects a Ztamp it activates the particular response that you’ve selected in the software.