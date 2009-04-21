The Unassuming CEO

No one would have guessed that the dappergentleman sipping wine alone at the bar rubbed elbows with Bill Gates. Or, thatthe scruffy fellow engaged in jovial conversation with new acquaintances ranthe 7 th most visited site on the Internet. Equally unusual was thet-shirt clad 20-something carrying a stack of shot glasses, who also happened tohave co-founded the Web’s most influential news aggregator … So went my curiousencounters with CEOs Chris Anderson of TED, Jimmy Wales of Wikipedia, and KevinRose of Digg. Each one of them is a titan of the Internet, yet they happilywore a camouflage of nonchalant friendliness surrounded by a forest of no-nameadmirers.

These three were demonstrating, byexample, that our economy does not hingeon unadulterated greed. As the old model of the ‘economic man’ leads us into atime of economic turbulence and angry Senate subcommittee meetings, I’moptimistic that the Internet is trailblazing a new class of industrial leaders.The very structure of web itself is a social medium; the striking characteristicof each one of these CEOs was, simply, that they liked people. Their charm wasinfectious. Before I knew it, I was voluntarily contributing to each one oftheir organizations.

When I introduced myself to Chris Anderson (athis own event), he immediately shifted the conversation to me: my work, mylife, and how I thought he could make the conference better. Hearing of myinterests, he handed me off to one of his right-hand women, Lara Stein, whotold me over email that she wanted to design a TED-based curriculum. Abrilliant idea! Two weeks later, I contacted my university’s expert oncommunication curricula, and am now in the process of piloting the course.

Kevin Rose was equally sociable. Iand some new friends were chilling poolside with Digg’s senior staff at an LAbar when Kevin had an idea: Why not dare DiggNation’s cameraman to jump off theroof of the hotel into the pool? Needless to say, a good laugh was had by all (theonly existing picture of the pool-soaked cameraman can been seen below). I stayedin touch with the staffand have sincebecome an evangelist for their business development team. And, Diggs’user-experience programmer agreed to come speak at our university’s technologythink tank (much to the pleasant surprise of our program director).

My time with Chris, Jimmy, andKevin brought new friends, good memories, and business opportunity all at thesame time. I suppose it’s true that the dog-eat-dog mentality can still bringwealth. But, with both options now on the table, why choose anything else?

