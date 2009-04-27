Stopping Swine Flu Through Better Design [UPDATED]

A central front in the war on super bugs like swine flu is hospitals themselves–they’re crowded with nooks that can shelter disease, and frequently become vectors for outbreaks. This week, Britain’s Design Council unveiled a slew of re-engineered objects that you’d find in a hospital ward, from cabinets to mattresses to toilets. Here’s a round-up of the clever solutions they created.

All of the pieces are designed for sanitation.

These chairs, for example, has a smooth, plastic frame with a continuous surface and cushions attached only with magnets–thus eliminating the crannies you’d find on most chairs, making the chair easy to clean and less likely to shelter pathogens:

The new toilet has just 10 moving parts, rather than the 40 that you’d typically find:

This cabinet has easy-to-clean surfaces, and an RFID locking mechanism that does away with keys–thus removing several touchpoints where disease can spread:

It seems obvious, but another clean strategy is to make sanitation supplies ubiquitous, conspicuous, and easy to reach:

A totally smooth, easy to clean blood-pressure sleeve–necessarily because they pass from patient to patient, and are frequently made of nylon that hides bacteria: