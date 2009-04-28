The Year’s Best Magazine Design

The Society of Publication Designers, SPD, announced the finalists for its yearly magazine design awards . This year’s entrants are terrific eye candy. The awards are considered one of the industry’s premier laurels. There are too many to list in a single blog post, so we’ve culled some highlights for you:

Blender, under creative director Dirk Barnett, underwent a complete redesign this year, and was shouted out for that effort in the Redesign category, in addition to several section spreads such as this one:

David Curcurito also got a section-spread nod, for his work in Esquire:

Fred Woodward, of GQ, is already a giant in the field for bringing original graphic design to the forefront:

A stunning and witty work for W, directed by Edward Leida:

In the photography awards, Edward Burtynsky, who has photographed man’s impact on the environment for many years, produced a stunning photo essay on rock quarries, for Dwell: