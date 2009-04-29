Carbon Credits Miss the Point

It may not be a popular thing to say, but all the feel-good talk about carbon emission policies may be obscuring a bigger and more important problem: Our society’s long-entrenched habit of rampant over- consumption. When we focus on carbon-emissions, are we postponing a change in consumer behavior that could be more beneficial over a long time?

Without weighing in on the global warming debate about the actual amount of man-made climate change, it is clear today that:

The global-warming pattern has slowed. Don’t kill me yet… See for yourself and argue with the sources:

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7329799.stm http://www.skepticalscience.com/global-warming-stopped-in-1998.htm The public is getting more skeptical and possibly tired of the message. Whether it’s because of the bad economy, too many bogus green-washing marketing campaigns, or vociferous counter-claims from the political right, the Gallup Poll found that support for the global warming message is the lowest in 10 years:

http://www.gallup.com/poll/116590/Increased-Number-Think-Global-Warming-Exaggerated.aspx

The problem I find with the carbon-curbing message is that while it discourages consumption of one sort, it implicitly endorses more “eco-friendly” forms of consumption. Like the recycling message of the 80s and 90s, the idea is to continue doing what we were doing, just in a different way. Essentially, policy-makers suggest you can hold to your western consumption life-style as long as you do it “right.”

Say you are an earth-loving Californian living in the Bay Area with three cars: a Cadillac Escalade, an Audi A8 and a Porsche (trust me: I know some folks with this problem!) The current carbon-saving message implies that you could possibly “do good” by switching to a Hybrid Escalade, trade the Audi for Tesla’s new electric sedan and possibly get some carbon-credit for your weekend escapade with the Porsche.

That’s a short sighted vision. Here’s the problem–there is no serious debate about the “need” for you to have three cars, or the possibility of living a wonderful life in a newly-urbanized city. Imagine a world where we cut 20% of cars, rather than 20% of carbon emissions by cars. We do so by making better designed cars that last longer and consume less gas. And we trade up for style reasons less often.

Same goes for just about any consumer product: architecture, life-style choices and the slew of major economic, social and environmental issues attached to such choices. Forcing “Cap & Trade” upon a culture that still glorifies the need for so much “stuff” will surely enrich the scheme artists, yet is highly questionable as far as long-term sustainability.

I just took the whole studio to watch Objectified, the movie by Gary Hustwit. It is an insightful documentary about objects, design and designers. Besides an unassuming presentation of design stars in their own studios, it touched on consumerism and landfills full of designed objects.