FC Tweetstream: Has the Web Made It Too Easy to Steal Ideas, and Wait, Do Ideas Even Matter?

We often engage in conversations with our readers on Twitter. Our most recent discussion centered on the future of ideas, whether ides even matter, and when it comes to ideas vs. execution, which one is more important. Follow the thread and then let us know what you think.

By Cliff Kuang4 minute Read

fastcompany: RT @integratedmom:The Web has made it too easy for people to lift ideas and pawn them off as their own. I’m frustrated. (TRUISM)

about 20 hours ago
Narciso17: Person(s) that steal ideas like that get found out pretty quickly

about 20 hours ago
glecharles: True, but who cares? Ideas are a dime a dozen. Execution is what counts.

about 20 hours ago
dwellephant: Maybe. But plagarism always existed. If anything, Web makes it easier to call out the copycats and elevate originators.

about 20 hours ago
fastcompany: @integratedmom … is repurpose, remix, reuse just ask @lessig we have to look at intellectual property differently, but how?\

about 20 hours ago
integratedmom: Tough issue. I’m looking at it as a writer, but also as a professor reading student work that is largely copied from the web.

about 20 hours ago
integratedmom: The web is a major convenience, but seems to deaden people’s desire to think & be original.

about 20 hours ago
fastcompany: RT @glecharles:True, but who cares? Ideas are a dime a dozen. Execution is what counts. (EXCELLENT POINT))

about 20 hours ago
mfreid: who cares about ideas? Ideas are the most valuable commodity we offer.

about 20 hours ago
drnatalie: execution is everything… as a former rocket scientist… theory is nice… but seeing things work in the real world is it

about 19 hours ago
fastcompany: @mfreid i think @glecharles speaks to the fact that many ppl have ideas but not all ppl are good at turning their ideas into reality.

about 20 hours ago
mfreid: I appreciate the importance of execution, but to say ideas are a dime a dozen…

about 20 hours ago
fastcompany: @mfreid but it sounds like you think the ideas are more important than the execution. which takes us back to the original IP question.

about 20 hours ago
mfreid: what do we execute without an idea? agreed that protecting ip is nearly impossible, but i’m not ready throw in the towel yet.

about 19 hours ago
fastcompany: @mfreid how do we protect IP in the era of remix, reuse, recycle, mashup, pirate, etc.?

about 20 hours ago
lantenengo: No-1 owns ideas. U only get to own UR expression of ideas. eg U can’t own idea of a “coming of age” story. Just how U tell it.

about 19 hours ago
fastcompany: @lantenengo that seems to be the same line of thinking as the company doesn’t own the brand — the consumers do. everyone has a voice?

about 19 hours ago
lantenengo: Nope, its classic IP law. In copyright law its called the idea vs. expression dichotomy.

about 19 hours ago
fastcompany: RT @drnatalie: execution is everything… as a former rocket scientist… theory is nice… but seeing things work in the real world is it

about 19 hours ago
mfreid: again, I say execution is vital, yes! but execution is everything? no. what do you execute without an idea?

about 19 hours ago
integratedmom: So interesting to see how this dialog has evolved over the tweets.! Thx for facilitating it.

about 19 hours ago
fastcompany: @drnatalie and @glecharles say execution is everything. @mfreid says ideas are more important. what do you think, ideas or execution?

about 19 hours ago
drnatalie: you have to have executable ideas. Ideas alone or execution alone doesn’t result in much more than fluff

about 19 hours ago
delatweet: Ideas! Both are important. But, whether your execution is good or bad, if its based on a weak idea it will likely fail.

about 19 hours ago
marionasnes: I think you also need to throw distribution into the mix now. Reach is as important as creativity and quality.

about 19 hours ago
rampcreative: Ideas or execution? 50/50. IMHO, ideas won’t live to their fullest if not executed well. Ideas=message+Execution=communication

about 19 hours ago
gmh_upsa: imagination… especially when a new order is emeging

about 16 hours ago
LEVEL_Ops: Gotta go with execution. Clients love killer ideas but execution is tangible…be it creative, service or sales

about 13 hours ago

About the author

Cliff is director of product innovation at Fast Company, founding editor of Co.Design, and former design editor at both Fast Company and Wired.

