2009 National Design Award Winners: A Whirlwind Tour

The National Design Awards, adminstered by the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum, are the most prestigious in the U.S. The 2009 winners were just announced. Some of them you may have heard of, others you probably haven’t unless you’re a designer:

Here is a bit of background on a few of the winners.

Bill Moggridge is the author of a big thick book that is on many design-course sylabbi today: Designing Interactions. But he made his bones in 1981, designing the GRiD Compass, the first world’s clam-shell laptop computer–a design that’s now standard. He went on to found IDEO.

Amory Lovins is, of course, the MacArthur-winning founder of the Rocky Mountain Instititute, and the author of Natural Capitalism–a kind of manifesto for the green jobs movement.

If you’ve ever watched CNN, you know Jeff Han and and the company he founded, Perceptive Pixel–They designed the stunning touchscreens that John King and CNN used all throughout the 2008 presidential election. Video of the tech in action.

The Walker Art Center, in Minneapolis, is a powerhouse. They’ve got an amazing in-house design team, which recently rebranded the entire museum with a ingenous modular “tape” system that’s been lauded by graphic designers. In 2005 they expanded, with a new building designed by Herzog and deMueron. And since then, they’ve put on a host of excellent design shows. They also sponsor numerous design outreach programs, from fellowships to workshops.