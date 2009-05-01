Seven Curious Things Online this Week

The future is scary: hadron colliders, HD-video iPhones and nanotube lightbulbs are as bizarre as they are promising. Thankfully, this week on the Web shows us that not all that much has changed; we’re still the same gawkers we were 100 years ago, and we still need hammers and rope to get things done.

advertisement

The Old-Time Face Book According to The New York Times, the social networking fad we discuss so much may not be new to humanity. According to a 1902 newspaper article unearthed from the archives of the Boston Daily Globe, a game called “Face Book” emerged around the turn of the century and achieved massive popularity. Academics studying the game say it involved players sketching out cartoon caricatures of each other, and reveals an interesting parallel between image-building then, and image-building with Facebook walls and MySpace pages today. The ancestral thread lies in scrapbooking: the hobby of collecting tidbits about one’s life in one centralized medium. The study of Face Book and other parlor games has led to a bonafied academic study of the tradition, and the extent to which digital social networks carry it on. A related find: something that appears to be an emoticon, drawn in the marginalia of one of Abraham Lincoln’s speeches. The Daily Show Visits the Doomsday Machine

advertisement

advertisement

PopularMechanics.com has a list of 50 tools everyone should own, starting with socket wrenches and ending with the lowly extension cord. Oh, and don’t forget the ball-peen hammer and the volt/ohmeter. (Below, a dust mask.) Chances are you probably have most of these–or your neighbor does, ready for borrowing–but take a look and see how you can fill out your toolbox. If you’re as cash-strapped as the rest of the country, the next home or apartment repair you do might be best served by a little DIY know-how. Pentagon Using Twitter In what might amount to the biggest misappropriation of social cachet in the history of American government, the AP is reporting that the head of Army command is turning to Twitter and Facebook to drive recruitment. Apparently at least one top commander in Iraq has a Facebook page to answer teens’ questions about the war. The Air Force and the Marine Corps are looking into the technology as well. The Navy says some of its commanders are using Twitter, and the Army has gone so far as to create a “virtual recruiter” that can answer questions on the Army’s Web site. Because nothing speaks to a tradition of service like two of the least-reliable platforms on the Web. Why Does Bogus Medicine Sell?

advertisement