As Consumers’ Demands Change, Designers Are All in the Behavior Business

Over the past few months, I’ve been busy riling up the design community with a theory that designers are now in the “behavior business,” and I plan to explore this further in my posts in the coming weeks. Many of the challenges that businesses are facing cannot be addressed without a strategy for influencing consumer behavior in a positive and sustained manner, in areas like personal finance and preventative care. For example, I have spent significant time with head of disease management for a major U.S. insurance company who can’t do his job, and manage the ballooning costs of chronic illnesses, if his members don’t get their annual checkup (which is free BTW).

Even as behavior emerges as a central theme to many businesses, design is generally not at the top of the agenda. Yet times like these require creative thinking more than ever: if you feel that things are under control, then you are not moving fast enough. The design community needs to help businesses not just understand how we think, but how we fit in.

A colleague of mine offered the following thought: “The greater the gap between the current infrastructure of a given business or industry and the changing needs of its customers, the greater the value of design for that business.”

Why is that? In the current environment most businesses cannot adapt their existing infrastructure rapidly enough to meet changing demands in the market-place. They are seeing rapid changes in consumer expectations that have the potential to open up new markets and opportunities if they can be translated into sustained behavior. But, instead of jumping ahead most companies are falling behind.

Consumer behavior in areas like health and prevention are a great example. Communities like Patientslikeme are becoming more and more sophisticated in how they coordinate and support collective behavior and shift consumer demand in ways that traditional provider networks can only dream of.

I recently sat down with a CMO of a major U.S. corporation who “gets it.” He knows that his existing product planning process is overburdened by technical fears from years of battling with IT and engineering. They have spent a long time comparing themselves to their traditional competitors in the telecommunications space. They have been measuring their progress against one another while consumer expectations are rapidly changing based on experiences emerging from other places (not just Google).

In the past he might have considered championing an organizational change process, working with a typical management consultancy. But these processes can be equally slow and the results hard to measure internally–even more so in the marketplace. Consumers are not waiting for you to come up with a new plan.