Gates Foundation Grants $100K Apiece To 81 Wild Ideas

Last year, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation inaugurated its Grand Challenges Exploration–a five-year, $100 million program to encourage path-breaking research that’s ordinarily too visionary to attract big-time investment. Yesterday, the foundation announced its second round of $100,000 grants, which were awarded to 81 groups in 17 countries. Here’s a sampling of the winners:

New tools to diagnose and treat diseases:

– Luke Savage and Dave Newman of the University of Exeter in the U.K. will attempt to build an inexpensive, battery-powered instrument to diagnose malaria by using magnets to detect the waste products of the malaria parasite in human blood samples.

– Boitumelo Semete at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in South Africa will attempt to develop “sticky nanoparticles” that attach to tuberculosis-infected cells and slowly release anti-TB drugs. The new therapy could shorten treatment time and reduce side effects, using existing medications.

– Eric Lam at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey in the U.S. will work to develop a tomato that delivers antiviral drugs when eaten.

– Erich Cerny of Wissenschaftlicher Fonds Onkologie in Switzerland, along with his brother Thomas, will test whether inducing antibodies against anti-malarial drugs can significantly prolong the half-life of those drugs in the body, extending their effects.