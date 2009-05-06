Mission of Burma, Way Out There, Payola Pays Off



Mission of Burma

DOCUMENTARY

Burma VJ

Two and a half years ago, three Burmese journalists risked their lives to document the massive demonstrations breaking out against military misrule in their country. Anders Østergaard’s new documentary, Burma VJ (in limited release May 20), uses the raw video they shot to maximum effect.

The journalists had to conceal their digicams in bags while filming; the clips were smuggled out of the country. Airing on CNN and the BBC, they gave the outside world its only glimpse of the ensuing crackdown. Burma’s thuggish government did everything it could to suppress the images you’ll see here (and Burmese soldiers shot and killed a foreign journalist who was trying to capture the same footage). Many of the cameramen were arrested after the protests. Others remain in exile. But this gripping film is a testament to their courage and patriotism.



VSL:SCIENCE

Way out there VIDEO

“Saturday Morning Science”

Don Pettit spent four months on the International Space Station, and more than a few hours videotaping the experiments and demonstrations he came up with in his downtime. Now NASA has collected them online.