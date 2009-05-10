Pioneering Women Who Are Breaking Through the Digital Ceiling Part 3

What would you do if your customers revolted against a new company policy? Would you put it to a public vote on the company blog? When Amy Muller and her business partners were looking for an inexpensive CRM or trouble ticket solution for their side project “Valleyschwhag” to help improve customer service, they couldn’t find one, so they built it. Soon after, the “people powered customer service” company Get Satisfaction was born to bring customers and the right company employees together to solve consumer issues.

Inspiration To Start Get Satisfaction

The inspiration for Get Satisfaction was from a side project called “Valleyschwag.” It started out as this just-for-fun idea of sending tech schwag care packages to people around the globe who otherwise didn’t have access to all the logo t-shirts, pins, caps, etc that are filling our drawers here in the web 2.0 community in the Bay Area. We (myself and my business partners, Thor Muller & Jonathan Grubb) started a subscription service for these carefully curated care packages. The first month we had about 50-60 sign ups. But then we got covered on TechCrunch and BoingBoing and by the second month we had about 1500 subscribers. Suddenly we had CUSTOMERS. A lot of them, which also meant we had to provide good customer service. It was just instinctual to us to want to be really hands on with our customer service. We really enjoyed interacting with them. We responded to every email and were very active with our blog. Then there were a series of Eureka moments where we simultaneously realized that about 80% of the email was about repetitive issues AND that our customers were really creating a community with each other in the comments of our blog and on Flickr including posting solutions to any technical issues they were having. We also had one business situation where we made a policy decision and our customers revolted! So we put it to a vote on the blog and tallied the “votes” as they came in as comments to the blog post. Everyone was really happy with this more democratic way of making a decision. Due to these experiences, we had this idea that we needed a better solution for customer support than Gmail and blogging. And we also knew that we didn’t want qne couldn’t afford some enterprise CRM or trouble ticket solution. We figured there must be some free/cheap web-based solution out there that used the principles of community for customer engagement and support. Well, we were wrong. We couldn’t find anything. So we decided to build it.

