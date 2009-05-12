Deus Ex Large Hadron Collider

The Large Hadron Collider is like the Moon–round, large and mystical. To doubting thinkers, it’s like the Moon missions: expensive and unnecessary. If you’re a Dan Brown fan, it’s dangerous. But whatever you think of it, the LHC is going to change our world–and here are some of the ways how.

Finding the Higgs Boson: God From the Machine

It’s not true to say the LHC was built for one reason…but if it were, the Higgs boson would be it. The Higgs is predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics, which explains how our Universe works. But it’s the only particle in a rather large list (quarks, electrons, protons, and so on) that’s never been observed. It’s important because if it exists it’ll help explain the why things have mass in our universe, which is still a mystery. That makes it so fundamental, and mystical, it’s earned itself a nickname: The God Particle.

Why all the excitement about a particle–it wouldn’t impact on daily life would it? The answer is yes, of course it would. Deep and complex physics is more than just intellectual navel-gazing. Without particle physics, quantum mechanics, crystallography and a huge number of other disciplines, you wouldn’t have an iPod in your pocket, a computer to read this on, electrical power or advanced medical scanners. Each little scientific success, like finding and understanding the God Particle, has an effect in our lives.

Just Building the Thing

The Large Hadron Collider really is astonishingly, well, large. It’s essentially a giant circular vacuum tube within which particles are accelerated up to a good portion of the speed of light and banged into each other. We’ve been doing similar things for decades but never on a scale this enormous. Years ago, I worked with a synchrotron–a superficially similar machine–and took great pleasure walking the 100m (328 foot) distance around the top of the beam tube, ducking and weaving around the equipment.

But the main LHC ring has a circumference of nearly 27 kilometers–over 16 miles around. The key bits of machinery are advanced magnets, about 9,300 in total. Some of them have to be super-cooled to run (a coolant leak caused the accident that disabled the LHC last year), and when it’s working properly it’ll be at a temperature of -271.25ºC, -456.25 Fahrenheit. That needs around 96 tons of liquid helium, and makes the LHC the largest cryogenic facility in the world. The main ring is also dotted with experimental chambers where the actual physics will happen–the largest of these is five stories high.