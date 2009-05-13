Lemon Head: A Q&A With CP+B’s New Director of Design Kevin Grady

While working as a creative director at Arnold Worldwide in Boston, Kevin Grady landed a choice account as the original design director on the Truth anti-smoking campaign, propelling him to fame. His “ Singing Cowboy ” concept for Truth was nominated for two Emmys, and went on to become one of the most awarded ads in the world. After more than 20 years working for clients including MTV Networks, Converse, Reebok, Scion, and Penguin Books, Grady was recently named director of design at Crispin Porter + Bogusky . We caught up with him just as he was packing up for the good life in Boulder, Colorado. For all of you in Boston, you can wish Grady a fond farewell tonight at the release party for the fourth issue of his side project, the ‘zine Lemon .

AW: This is an interesting move for you–you were the original design director at Arnold Worldwide for the Truth campaign, an account they shared with CP+B. Is that how you first connected?

KG: Yes, that’s when I first met Alex Bogusky, and I’ve sent him copies of my publications–Lemon and GUM–over the years since then. So I’ve kept in touch.

AW: An article I read on CP+B last year said they were up to four designers, which was double the year before. Now they’ve hired you, a big time design star. Are they looking to expand their design ranks?

KG: I think they’re open to that, yeah. But they’ve been design-conscious for years. In fact, Alex’s dad had his own design firm, so this whole thing isn’t new to them.

AW: I just saw Alex Bogusky present their B-Cycle concept at SXSW. He hinted that they might be moving towards more work like that–industrial design concepts instead of just traditional advertising. Have they mentioned any of that to you?

KG: Yes, it’s something that they have been doing more and more of. They’re very excited about taking it to the next level and so am I. I love it when people expand beyond perceived limitations. That’s really what creativity is all about. That’s what growth is about.