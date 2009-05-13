Is Innovation at a Crossroads?

Over the last few years the traditional thinking about innovation has been turned on its head. We used to assume that innovation was driven by access to the most advanced tools and resources. But the emphasis has shifted more recently to the role that scarcity plays in driving innovation. This change has inspired a newfound belief that innovation will emerge from the bottom up, out of developing markets, as opposed to being exported by rich nations like the U.S. and Japan.

BusinessWeek recently published an article profiling a number of major corporations that are increasingly looking to developing markets for innovation. The article profiled both cutting-edge consumer technology companies like Nokia, as well as industrial stalwarts like GE. These companies realize that we have a huge amount to learn from solutions that are emerging on the periphery. I recently attended a talk, titled Street Hacks, by Jan Chipchase with Eric Von Hippel’s group at MIT Sloan, in which he showcased a number of interesting innovations that his team has uncovered in urban slums throughout the developing world. He included one particularly fascinating example of markets where you can buy a dual sim card in which someone has removed the chips from two existing carrier sims and soldered them onto a single sim. This allows mobile phone users to switch back and forth between carriers on the fly, depending on rates and how much they have in each account. We are years away from enjoying an innovation like that in the U.S.

GE’s commitment to bottom up innovation was on full view last week during their “healthymagination” launch event, which featured their work in the Apam Hospital in Ghana. My team had the opportunity to visit that hospital last year to document their work in a feature story on ge.com as part of their ongoing corporate journalism series.

GE is leveraging a host of different businesses to learn from this initiative and develop new products and services that target low-cost, resource-constrained operating environments. While the story was featured in their healthymagination launch, it is not just their Health-care group that is learning from this experience, but also GE Energy, Water and Finance — all fields in which GE is a major player. GE is learning that innovation often exists at the crossroads of their different businesses.

At frog, we have made our own commitment of time and resources to learn from developing markets in the area of health care and technology. Our first foray is the 18-month-long collaboration for Project Masiluleke which has been pretty well documented in the press (most recently in this special report in The Economist). We have worked with local partners such as iTeach, MTN and the Praekelt Foundation (as well as Pop!Tech) to find innovative ways to deliver health and improve outcomes in an extremely resourced-constrained environment–KwaZulu Natal province in South Africa.

This partnership has convinced me that we are going to see a similar leapfrog phenomenon in health care as we have seen in telecommunications and mobile finance in emerging markets. Experts agree that earlier diagnosis and treatment are the only effective ways to combat the AIDS epidemic.

As George Whitesides, the pre-eminent Harvard Biochemist (and founder of DiagnosticsForAll) puts it: “The key to this is how do you deliver information–which is what a diagnosis is–at the lowest possible cost.”