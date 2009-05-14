Dutch Design Arrives in New York

This Satuday, the Cite gallery will open up 400 Years Later: Cite Goes Dutch , a month-long design exhibition. Curated by Alissia Melka-Teichroew and Jan Habraken–both young Dutch designers living in New York–the exhibition focuses on a younger generation. There’s a signature Dutch-ness to the work: Functionality that’s so extreme that it’s campy; a chumminess that springs from design that doesn’t take itself too seriously; and, above all, excellent craft. In all, 23 designers and 1 photographer will show their work. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the best work (scroll down for information about the show):

Jorre van Ast’s Clamp-A-Leg table is disarmingly simple. Hooks screw on to the tops of the legs; these slide over the edge of the table top:

Another clever, simple approach to function by Jorre van Ast: Tops that screw onto jars, making them into a range of useful table ware items and storage pieces:

Susan Verheijen’s Form-Matic series of tools looks like a single piece being shrunk down, like a series of Russian nesting dolls. But each piece has a slightly different function. The third smallest is a nutcracker; the second smallest is a bottle opener, and the ring at the far left is a measuring tool–slide it over some spaghetti, and it tells exactly how much is in a single serving:

Jan Habraken’s Mirror Mirror provides a detachable hand-held mirror, for looking at yourself up close and checking out your backside:

Habraken’s Shovel Birdhouse gives birds a place to rest that also happens to be exactly where they’ll have the easiest time rooting out fresh worms: Ground that’s freshly shoveled.

Another clever birdhouse, by Studio OOOMS. Solar panels on the roof charge the light out front; it can serve as a night light in the garden, but also as a snack bar for the birds, since the light attracts bugs: