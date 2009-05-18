Wolfram Alpha Isn’t Google, so Stop Comparing Them

Stephen Wolfram’s new knowledge engine, Wolfram Alpha goes live today, providing a new kind of search for Internet users. As a result, the Internets are alive with comments about how Alpha compares to Google. But that’s something you shouldn’t do.

When I previously wrote about Wolfram Alpha, I described its potential as a “fact computer” and described how it intelligently trawls through a vast database of knowledge using algorithms to calculate its responses. It works like the computer from Star Trek: Ask it about an orbital calculation, and it’ll respond–ask it if football fans like watching games on TV and it flounders.

Check out some example searches. I typed in the zip code for Beverly Hills into Alpha and Google–the results are below.

Google provided a quick map of the area, a link to city-data.com for statistics, a link to Forbes‘ “Most Expensive Zip Codes” list and other such results. Wolfram Alpha provided a basic map, reeled off a hundred different stats down to the number of congressional districts in Beverly Hills and the total number of mail receptacles. And right at the bottom of the results, it reported the current local time and weather: 16ºC and overcast.

I also typed in a date: May 31, 1979–long before the Internet was alive, so the search wouldn’t just trawl up simple weblinks written on a specific day.

From Wolfram Alpha I could find out that that date was 29 years, 11 months and 18 days ago, that it was the 151st day in the 22nd week of 1979 and so on. Google’s first response was a Kakophone.com link which could tell me what was number one in the Billboard charts that day, or what won the Best Picture Oscar that year. There was a link to the New York review of books edition issued on that day, and many news-related links after that.

And here’s the killer query. I actually did ask both services whether football fans like watching on TV.