Performance Anxiety: Gadi Amit on the Last Manly Job on Earth

A few months ago my younger daughter turned six. Attempting to make myself useful before the birthday party, I was hanging a large piñata, when my better-half approached me and whispered provocatively: “Man, please follow me to my office.”

Instant cold sweat. When I get such invitation from a beautiful woman, I get serious performance anxiety and I know why: I’m going to be asked to perform the last manly job.

Fast forward to last month in Mexico. Dangling from a pair of hammocks (no flu yet, thanks for asking), two 40-something men are discussing their relevance to their families, and especially their wives. We have no argument about our true “killer application,” the last true manly job on earth.

Last week I got a strong confirmation of my value from a professional woman: she’s in charge of user experience in a large Silicon Valley company and an electric engineer by training. Despite that, she defers any hooking, plugging, and installing to the nearest good man.

We all agree that the last manly job on earth is Home IT support.

Back to that home office scene: The task I was being asked to do was described quickly and nonchalantly.

The Wife: “I bought her five Hannah Montana songs on iTunes and it would be really nice if you could play these exactly as we cut the cake on the front lawn. Ronni will be so excited!”