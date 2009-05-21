NeoCon World’s Trade Fair

Does the mere thought of PowerPoint-glutted conferences send yourfingernails inching toward your eyeballs? Then we suggest thepecha-kucha night at this designers’ gathering. The brainchild of Tokyoarchitects Mark Dytham and Astrid Klein, pecha-kucha (Japanese for”chatter”) nights began in 2003 and have since spread to 180 cities.The boozy boardroom-meets-poetry-slamformat brings a vibrancy to the loathed PowerPoint by applying a set ofstrict rules: Artists and designers show 20 slides for 20 seconds each.That’s 6 minutes and 40 seconds to reveal inspirations and originalworks. Then they shut up, sit down, and let us get back to our drinks. —Kate Rockwood