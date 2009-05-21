advertisement
NeoCon World’s Trade Fair

Does the mere thought of PowerPoint-glutted conferences send yourfingernails inching toward your eyeballs? Then we suggest thepecha-kucha night at this designers’ gathering. The brainchild of Tokyoarchitects Mark Dytham and Astrid Klein, pecha-kucha (Japanese for”chatter”) nights began in 2003 and have since spread to 180 cities.The boozy boardroom-meets-poetry-slamformat brings a vibrancy to the loathed PowerPoint by applying a set ofstrict rules: Artists and designers show 20 slides for 20 seconds each.That’s 6 minutes and 40 seconds to reveal inspirations and originalworks. Then they shut up, sit down, and let us get back to our drinks. Kate Rockwood

Neocon

Mon, June 15
Chatter
Chicago

