Opening of the New Acropolis Museum

It has taken four architecture competitions and 33 years for the Greeksto settle on a design for the New Acropolis Museum and build the thing.The winning vision — that of New York architect Bernard Tschumi –boasts balcony views of the Parthenon and a glass floor that reveals archeological remains underfoot.This museum has a grander purpose: winning back the Elgin Marbles, aset of sculptures removed from the Acropolis and spirited to Britain inthe 19th century. Britain has maintained that its world-class museumsare the best home for the artifacts. This is Greece’s concrete argumentthat it won’t stop until it’s got all its marbles. — Abha Bhattarai