International Plastics Showcase

The $400 billion plastics industry would like you to know that its products are becoming greener, lighter, more efficient, and less evil.Firms including Telles, a joint venture between Archer Daniels Midlandand Metabolix, are making plastics from materials such as sugar andcastor oil, while others are finding novel ways to reuse plastic. Oneexample: Wyndham Hotels’ staff will soon begin wearing suits made ofrecycled plastic. That’s a uniform fit for the future. — AB