Virgin Atlantic’s 25th Anniversary

It’s ironic that the world’s sexiest airline –RIP, Hooters Air — is still a Virgin. But these days, that’s a goodthing. As older carriers battle bad press (say, U.S. Airways) andfinancial woes (pretty much everyone else), the U.K.-based VirginAtlantic has kept fares low and customers happy. Since its first flightin 1984, its famously attractive attendants have served 120 millionmeals and poured more than 4 million glasses of Champagne. Virgin hasalso recovered countless left-behind oddities, including false teethand a wooden leg. Pretty fly for an airline. — DM