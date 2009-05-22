Kikkerland’s Terrifying Umbrellas for Wannabe Street Assassins

“I had a friend carrying one of these in Chinatown and someone bumped him,” says Jay Lee, a designer at Kikkerland , purveyor of kitschy, fun doodads . “He goes, What’d you say? And it worked!” No wonder: the company’s new umbrellas–titled, “Umbrellas for the Civil but Discontented Man”–have handles that look like sword hilts. Depending on your style, you can opt for ye olde broadsword, a samurai sword (available now for $30 at Think Geek ), or a dashing officer’s rapier. Granted, these aren’t functional weapons like these fighting umbrellas that Gizmodo posted :

Alas, these umbrellas don’t unfurl when you tug on the hilt. They activate with a push button. But as Lee notes, prevention is really the best weapon. The goal of self defense being of course to never get into a fight in the first place:

The sword umbrellas weren’t the only clever pieces that Kikkerland showed off at ICFF this year (though they were obviously the most threatening). For $30, a set of magnetic pixels that reveals a drawing of a caped crusader:

For $12, a series of erasers in the shape of disappearing animals–a rhino, a gorilla, and a polar bear. As you rub, the animal disappears. 2% of the proceeds go towards the Center for Biodiversity: