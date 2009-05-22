advertisement
Kikkerland’s Terrifying Umbrellas for Wannabe Street Assassins

sword umbrellas

“I had a friend carrying one of these in Chinatown and someone bumped him,” says Jay Lee, a designer at Kikkerland, purveyor of kitschy, fun doodads. “He goes, What’d you say? And it worked!” No wonder: the company’s new umbrellas–titled, “Umbrellas for the Civil but Discontented Man”–have handles that look like sword hilts. Depending on your style, you can opt for ye olde broadsword, a samurai sword (available now for $30 at Think Geek), or a dashing officer’s rapier. Granted, these aren’t functional weapons like these fighting umbrellas that Gizmodo posted:

Alas, these umbrellas don’t unfurl when you tug on the hilt. They activate with a push button. But as Lee notes, prevention is really the best weapon. The goal of self defense being of course to never get into a fight in the first place:

The sword umbrellas weren’t the only clever pieces that Kikkerland showed off at ICFF this year (though they were obviously the most threatening). For $30, a set of magnetic pixels that reveals a drawing of a caped crusader:

superhero magnetic pixels

For $12, a series of erasers in the shape of disappearing animals–a rhino, a gorilla, and a polar bear. As you rub, the animal disappears. 2% of the proceeds go towards the Center for Biodiversity:

animal erasers

The booth itself, designed by Jan Habraken, was made out of Campbell’s soup cans, which were donated to charity after the show. Hard to get more functional–and visually arresting–than that:

Campbell soup booth

CK

