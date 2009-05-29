advertisement
advertisement

Zipcar Takes Its Ads to the Streets–Literally

couch-on-7th

Zipcar recently conducted a witty new ad experiment on the sidewalks of Washington, D.C.: On two of the city’s busiest corners, it installed “street scenes” depicting exactly why you’d need to sign-up for the car-sharing service. As Anthony Marinos, a D.C. region marketing manager for Zipcar,told PQ Living, “It put asmile on people’s faces.” Nicely done–especially when so many corporate guerrilla campaigns end up so lame or so annoying.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company