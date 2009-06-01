GRID-IT Laptop Case Organizes Your Electronics Effortlessly

Who uses all those ridiculous pockets that you find in most laptop cases? No one, as far as we can tell. Which is why Cocoon designed a unique panel of elastic straps called the GRID-IT system, which you’ll find in their clean, simple and lightweight series of cases.

They’ve got a horrific commercial on YouTube for the system, but the pictures pretty much tell you what you need to know. The system of straps provides a flexible way for securing anything; you can do away with futzing with myriad pouches to determine which one is the right fit for your power cord or cellphone charger. The CP400, which you see here, costs $69.99–not bad at all, for such a useful innovation.

[Via Oh Gizmo] CK