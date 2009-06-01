Pimp My Molar! Print My Book! Two 20-Year Technology “Overnight Successes,” Finally Available

A few days ago, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., I spent a wonderful hour. I had my tooth #29 (second bicuspid) drilled, halved and capped, then got stuck in traffic for an hour listening to the radio.

It sounds utterly mundane, but I experienced, instead, an exhilarating sense of déjà vu. Within that hour, I re-discovered two beautiful technologies that had been percolating for the past 20 years–first much hyped, then struggling. and finally, after much mayhem, arriving at a store (or dentist’s office) near you! The first was 3-D reproduction of body parts. The second was the print-on-demand digital press.

Let me back up. As I finished my design studies two decades ago, computer imaging was just becoming real. I was working as an intern at Scitex when “3-D Printing” was being invented in the dusty garage we called “the design studio” by a company subsidiary called Cubital.

Across town, Objet, another sibling company, was developing a rival technology–essentially a 3-D inkjet printer. The two inventions were linked with one concept–the manufacturing, “on demand,” of things never before imagined. 3-D printing is now a common reality in every aspect of product development. We use SLA (stereolithography), SLS (selective laser sintering), and other Rapid-prototyping technologies nearly on a daily basis. Yet 20 years ago, the technology was also envisioned for something entirely different: manufacturing body parts.

Simply put, the idea was, if you can scan the body (CT), 3-D printing could deliver a replacement part identical to a broken bone or a piece of skull. At the time, I was so taken by this technology story that I scared the hell one of my teachers. As an artistic exercise, she asked us to develop a “packaging for a body part.” When I actually developed a “manufacturable” foot, 3-D, blister-pack and all, she went ballistic.

This week, my dentist manufactured, on my demand, a replacement body part. Tooth #29 was due for a partial cap. To begin, the assistant took an image. The dentist then drilled and halved the tooth, and took a second image. The two images were overlapped on the computer and a 3-D image was created on said tooth. Within seconds the doctor delineated the outline of the crown, added bit of smoothness, and trimmed a bit here and there. He tossed it around in cyberspace, made a final check and voila! One tooth, ready for print!

I insisted on walking to the other room to watch my tooth being fabricated. One last check, and some glazing, and in less than an hour and I am out with a new crown. No need for two-weeks of temporary fillings, refits and pains.