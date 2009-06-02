Watch This High-Res OLED Screen Flex, Think of the Bendy Gadgets to Follow

While flexible e-ink screens and the recent large-pixel rubbery OLED display have their merits, it’s going to be this sort of tech that you’ll likely see most on your portable devices in the future. OLEDs are better than LCDs since they consume less power while delivering a more contrasty image, and their display refresh rates surpass e-ink ones by a huge factor. All those futuristic concept designs you see for roll-up laptop displays, bracelet-style on-wrist computers or fully bendable cellphones will most likely use bendy OLEDs for these reasons. So while this monochrome 4.1-inch screen isn’t mind-blowing by itself, it shows that pretty soon we’ll be able to start crafting some really wild and whacky pieces of electronics.