Palm Pre Review Roundup: Why They Love It, Why It Might Not Beat the iPhone

The highly anticipated Palm Pre smartphone arrives in U.S. shops this Saturday, and today multiple reviewers have published their kvetches insights. All in all, they like it–a lot. But it has exactly the shortcomings it was predicted to have, so we’ve rounded up the key points from the reviews for you.

Pro: User Interface

All in all this seems to be where the Pre shines brightest. BoyGeniusReport sums it up most neatly with the phrase “it’s really refreshing to see something that’s brand new with a UI unlike anything else out there.” We always knew webOS was going to be a winner, given Palm’s long heritage of developing portable gadget OSs and user-interfaces.

Particular praise is heaped on webOS’s card system for managing apps. It’s apparently incredibly intuitive–launching an app starts with the Launcher app which pops up with a press of the home button. Newly selected apps pop up in a new “card” pictorially on screen, nudging aside your currently-running apps. A card can be dismissed by sorting to it and gesturing upwards.

Pro: Multitouch and Gestures

Jason Chen at Gizmodo describes the multitouch like this: “The touch is more accurate, more responsive and just plain better than the iPhone’s. The invention of a ripple effect where you press the screen is genius.” Walt Mossberg particularly likes the way “some gestures–like a quick sideways swipe to go to the previous screen–are performed in a black area below the display, which also has a button that zooms in and out of card view.”

Palm has been hyping the Pre’s multitouch and gesture-based UI to the extent that Apple’s hackles were raised. It’s satisfying to know that the hype is backed up by solid performance, which even rivals the iPhone’s mastery of a gesture-based UI.

Pro: Synergy

Another highly-promoted feature of the Pre’s webOS is the Synergy feature–this automatically merges contacts and calendar details from different sources like Google, Facebook and so on. In the reviews, Synergy gets a general thumbs-up thanks to its convenience of all contacts in one locale. An unexpected bonus is that while the Pre doesn’t sync with OS X’s contact address book, that list can itself be uplinked to a web-based system, and then back down to the Pre.

Pro: Multitasking

It’s the Pre’s most lauded iPhone-trouncing feature. It’s managed via the card interface, with each card containing an app that runs even if you’re looking at a different one. That means your IM stays connected while you’re checking mail, and the off-screen apps alert you with a pop-up notification bar.