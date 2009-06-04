Sony’s Long List of Format Failure, From Betamax to MemoryStick Micro

With news that two new Sony Ericsson phones will ditch the MemoryStick Micro card for the standard SD format, rumors are swirling on the ‘net that Sony will kill off the format. If true, then the MemoryStick Micro card will follow a long Sony tradition of formats sent to their graves.

Now that you can buy 16GB microSDHC cards are roughly the size of your smallest fingernail, it’s time for Sony to concede defeat in the memory card market. The company’s two new Yari and Aino phones are using SD cards rather than MemoryStick Micro. Trusted Reviews asked Sony Ericsson’s Global Marketing Director, Fortuné Alexander, if MemoryStick Micro (M2) would get the boot, and he responded, “Yes, we are moving in that direction.” It’s about time.

Here’s a list of Sony’s other formats that never survived:

Betamax video, 1975

Sony developed Betamax back in the day to combat JVC’s rival VHS format. The video quality actually superseded VHS, and the tapes were smaller. But JVC’s format won the day, in a classic marketing triumph, leaving Sony’s format to limp on as the little-used underdog for decades–the last tape was produced in 2002.

Digital Audio Tape, Mid-1980’s

Sony introduced the DAT as a digital successor to the regular analog cassette tape for consumers, combining spinning-head technology from video tape machines and digital-encoding. It was controversial, with the RIAA lobbying to prevent DAT machines being sold in the U.S. on the grounds it would facilitate high-res album copying (sound familiar?). DAT saw limited take-up by the consumer, thanks partly to expensive players. Sony officially killed the format in 2005, as it never lived up to the success of cassettes, and was overtaken by recordable CD tech.