15 British Design Stars Create Concepts for a Better London

London’s Design Museum just opened a new exhibition, Super Contemporary , which tasked 15 British design stars–including David Adjaye, Zaha Hadid, Sam Hecht, and Tom Dixon to invent pieces that would improve upon life in the city. It’s also supplemented by seven maps, which illustrate the history of the London design scene–from the locations of seminal works by Pentagram from the 1980s and 1990s, to the 1970s fashion scene. Sponsored by the British gin-maker Beefeater, the show runs through October 4.

The BBC posted a video that nicely sums up some of the most charismatic of the installations, including a “Listening Station” by furniture-designers BarberOsgerby, which naturally magnifies the ambient noise of the city, letting you listen to faraway conversations and chatter; a trash can by fashion-designer Paul Smith shaped like a bunny, whose ears light up when you throw trash in them–thus encouraging cleanliness with a fun bit of interactivity; and an interactive postal kiosk by Industrial Facility (Sam Hecht, Kim Colin, and Ippei Matsumoto):

Here’s a couple more photos of the exhibits, care of Luke Hayes, shooting for the Design Museum:

Paul Smith’s New London Rubbish Bin:

Industrial Facility’s interactive K9 Post Office Kiosk:

Barber Osgerby’s Listening Station: