Branding Bunny Burgers

Branding’s a pretty brutal business, as any designer will tell you. But for a look at the complicated issues around pushing a product you can’t quite get behind, it doesn’t get much better than this hilarious prank by the sweet, sadly-defunct Spy Magazine, founded by editors Kurt Andersen and Graydon Carter. As part of a 1994 TV pilot–which is hosted by a practically teenage-looking Kevin Nealon–Spy’s pranksters designed a logo, business cards, and a 24-page business plan for a revolutionary new product: Bunny Burgers. Among the highlights in their plot to unleash this bunny-eared concept upon America’s fast food fans: Contributor Joe Queenan lures three PR flaks to the Ritz Carlton to gauge their reactions, focus groups have trouble swallowing the hype, and there’s even some authentic in-store promotion complete with hip-hoppity mascot. We won’t give the rest away, but if you’re looking for some guidance for your next product launch, we gotta say…that jingle is catchy!
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens