Motorola Envisions the Cellphone of the Future

Hyper futuristic cellphone concepts are usually the province of student competitions. But Motorola tasked designers from its offices around the world to create a visionary cellphone replacement, and here are the results.

As Core 77 reports, the effort was part of an organization wide effort to push a “design mythology”: That is, a set of “universal aspirations” that might lend Motorola a coherent vision for product development, which it has sorely lacked (witness how the company has lurched from near-perfect designs like the PEBL to various half-hearted, easily forgotten products). So it tasked 31 designers around the globe to spend a portion of their time working on “Motorola 2033.” They were asked to explore seven plausible technology developments, each of which are perhaps 25 years away from being commonplace:

— Communication could be ambient, always on and people could live online

— Computers and mobile devices could be embedded in the ordinary

— “Using Software” could vanish; only interface and human interaction would remain

— Device interaction could become natural, predictive, and fluid so people could be free to relax

— Molecular manufacturing could revolutionize production