Why Designers and Venture Capitalists Should Start Working Together Now

I just returned from the Israel Conference in L.A., a gathering of venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and business people closely tied to the Israel-California innovation connection. The elegant event attracted over 500 participants and was casual enough to offer excellent mingling and inspiring talks. It also handed me a golden opportunity to talk to venture capitalists and gauge their current mood after the bust–and then surreptitiously suggest design as a growth engine. Surprisingly, I had an audience.

Here are few random thoughts regarding venture capitalists and designers:

1. Venture capitalists are now looking for the long-term growth cycle instead of the quick “exit” sign. With that comes the need to establish scalability–the ability of the company to move beyond the start-up mode and into the year-to-year growth and profitability phase.

2. Scaling an idea means actually delivering it to market and convincing regular folks to buy it and use it. And with that comes a real need for design.

3. Venture capitalists definitely get the green revolution–it’s a hot topic. Ideas from solar energy to water treatment are as common as the next social Web gig. But they are skeptical about the risk associated with green due to the long-term investment needed, as well as the consumer and government behavior related to these subjects. These worries about long-term investment are essentially a call for building a brand’s equity beyond just revenue stream.

4. Venture capitalists have a profound need to connect with people of all walks of life–politicians, investors, employees, customers and consumers. Delivering a complex message to such a diverse crowd requires much more than excellent PR. Here comes the need for design. Be it industrial design, user experience, Web or graphic design, venture capitalists are surprisingly knowledgeable about the opportunity to improve their equity through smart and inspiring design.

5. With money being tight, many of the attendees asked me about the costs of the full product development cycle (which I discussed in my post “Five Reasons to Make Hardware Instead of Software“). The fact that the supply chain has become simpler and cheaper was an interesting angle for few savvy investors who got burned previously by some very large design firms.