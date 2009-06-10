Macs Versus PCs Becomes iPhone Versus Pre

This is the story of two phones. The first is the most remarkable phone ever to come from the great Palm factories. The second’s the astonishing brainchild of Apple’s laboratories. The two devices are in pitched battle, supported by devoted fans. And the plot is thickening.
The story begins very simply, with a history lesson. Exploding onto the scene in 1984, the revolutionary Macintosh was designed to challenge boring grey boxes and tedious user interfaces defining a typical PC. As such, it began an Apple versus Microsoft battle that’s evolved into the famous “Macs versus PCs” internet and marketing meme. Those “I’m a Mac, and I’m a PC” adverts pitch a standard viewpoint: Macs are easy to use, friendly, and better than the boring, fuddy-duddy, flawed PCs powered by monopolistic Microsoft software.
Two years ago, taking some of the design thinking from the Macintosh, Apple condensed some neat technology into its new iPhone: An intentionally revolutionary and direct challenge to boring, flawed existing smartphones, and the huge market share owned by Microsoft.
