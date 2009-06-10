Herman Miller Debuts Its Newest Office Chair, the Setu

Designed by Studio 7.5, a Berlin-based outfit which previously created Herman Miller’s Mirra work chair in 2003, the new Setu line is meant to be multipurpose chair–that is, a piece that’s suitable for desks and conference rooms. Instead of a hard, one-piece seat-back, it’s got a mesh design–much like the Aeron chair–that provides a cushiony give. It’s also relatively affordable, at a list price of $650.

But that’s not the biggest news, to design heads like us. Rather, it’s the interesting way that the chair borrows its look from one of the most iconic office chairs of all time, the Aluminum Group Chair by Charles and Ray Eames, which was one of the first designs that put Herman Miller on the map, in 1958:

You wouldn’t think that a new, tech savvy design could refresh such a familiar shape–but the Setu does a pretty elegant job, right?

[Via Otto Otto]CK