Musical Gang Uses Amazon, iTunes to Turn Stolen Credit Cards Into Royalty Cash

Say you’re a DJ, hustling gigs but hungry for more cash. How do you do it? A nine-person gang figured out an scam: Between September 2008 and January 2009, they used over 1,500 stolen credit cards to spend over $761,000 on music at iTunes and Amazon. The hook: The ring bought music made by the DJ’s among them, netting over $330,000 in royalties checks.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens