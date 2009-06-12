Sarah Silverman Threatens Grandparents, Wins Famous British Design Award

Last night, D&AD, a British design council, handed out its prestigious annual design awards at a swank gala ceremony. The sprawling affair ranges across over two dozen categories–from radio ads to viral videos.

Here’s a round-up of who won the highest awards–the so-called Black Pencil (the trophy is an actual oversized pencil).

Matt Dent’s brilliant redesign of British coinage. Rather than standalone designs, each coin is printed with just a portion of the shield of the Royal Arms; together, the coins reveal the complete image:

Droga5 for their ad featuring comedian Sarah Silverman, urging her fellow Jews to get their Floridian grandparents to vote for Obama:

ART+COM’s mesmerizing kinetic sculpture for the BMW museum: