Design or Die!

Toward the beginning of John Moore’s (Brand Autopsy) visual encapsulation of Marty Neumeier’s The Designful Company comes this seemingly simplistic quote:

“Anyone who tries to improve a situation is a designer.”

The idea that design is everywhere is both a cliché and a truism. Also on its way to the cliché compost bin is the idea that organizations need to focus on design and innovation or die. Of course design and innovation are neither cliché nor notions to be thought of only when you are positive the market can bear it. On the contrary, there’s no better time than right now to focus on, in Neumeier’s words “improving a situation.” Design matters for a host of reasons, not least of which concerns the bottom line. Mostly design matters because it is at the heart of what it means to improve, to make things better than before.

So I’m inviting you to embrace your inner designer, that part of your work and yourself which adds personal value, value to those you work with, and the whole dang world! Design is way more, not less important in the current business climate. So for me, and I hope for you, that quote from Neumeier above is a breath of fresh air, an oxygen tank and a set of flippers for everybody feeling like it’s time to do more than just tread water.

This ethos is not new. My favorite exemplar of design shaping meaning is furniture designer and architect Gustav Stickley. Stickley was an early practitioner and evangelist for what became known as the Arts and Crafts movement at the dawn of the 20th century. I first became consciously aware of the raw power of design when my wife and I were given a 1904 Stickley rocker as a wedding present. Sweet, fancy Moses this guy designed some amazing furniture that has stood the test of time. On each piece of furniture, Stickley would put his seal, the Flemmish phrase “Als Ik Kan,” which translates, “to the best of my ability.” Stickley was all about putting everything he had into improving a situation.

As a writer, a collector and distiller of thoughts and ideas, it is just recently that I have begun to think of myself as a designer. Even when design in obvious form was part of my work (graphic design is in my bag of tricks for instance,) an identity as “designer” hasn’t loomed large in my consciousness. But I am becoming aware of the fact that design transcends the cubbies in which we try to place our work, our lives. None of us are just one thing. Just a writer. Just a manager. Just a parent. Just anything. We are a multiplicity of relationships, obligations, odd jobs, and vocations. Impatience and dissatisfaction with whatever might currently be broken, underutilized, or just plain boring – if you’re eager to fix these things, you’re a designer. Thinking like a designer can help solve some of these nagging issues. So grab your gear and let’s dive deep into just a few reasons why—if you don’t already—you should start thinking of yourself as a designer.

One thing to remind ourselves is that design isn’t neccessarily or exclusively about the “look” of a thing. Gustav Stickley’s style wasn’t primarily about looking fabulous. Fabulous was a byproduct of meaning shaped out of design. Stickley is remembered mostly for furniture design, but those furniture designs were meant to be set in a larger framework, something more than an aesthetic, more like a way of life. Stickley wanted to create houses that builders would be proud to build, to which individual craftspersons would be proud contributers, and in which homeowners would be inspired in the very act of dwelling. In an age of dehumanizing, churn-em-out manufacturing industrialization, Stickley was developing environments which took seriously the heart and soul of everyone involved in the process. Mass production was not the enemy, but care could be taken as to how a mass of things might be produced in order to positively impact the lives of workers, sellers, and purchasers.