Retirement Home Helps Residents Explore Their World

Think about the last time you visited a retirement home. Pretty grim, right? What should be one of the best-designed places a person will ever live usually betrays just the barest functionality–more akin to a prison or a public-school than anything else. Compare that to the new Santa Rita Geriatric Center in Spain, designed by Manuel Ocaña , which is intended to make leisure time as convenient as possible. As a result, it banishes the byzantine corridors and darkened rec-rooms that you’ll find elsewhere.

The individual rooms are laid out around a courtyard garden. Thus, every resident has privacy as well as a door that opens onto what amounts to an outdoor lobby. Moreover, each room has a direct route to each of the common areas, which are also arrayed around the courtyard’s perimeter. The openness and ease of the plan basically acts as its own map: To grasp the building’s programs and activities, each resident merely has to look out the window. In addition, the interior has a subtle mnemonic device: The north facade has window enclosures tinted blue and green, while the south and east facades are tinted yellow.

Check out more pics at Arch Daily.

