Did HBO’s ‘True Blood’ Campaign Achieve Immortality or Just Plain Suck?

Sunday night played host to an anxiously-awaited television event on our newly all-digital TV signals (and we’re not talking about the Lakers’ victory). It was the premiere of the second season of True Blood , the vampiric HBO show that first catapulted into our collective consciousness with a series of extremely effective viral ads that had all of us doing double-takes when we caught our first glimpse of ads for the TruBlood energy drink . Viewership skyrocketed during the first season, so HBO was faced with the challenge to top the faux-blood beverage for Season Two. Did they?

This year, HBO tapped Digital Kitchen, the same firm that designed the main titles, to create several mock ads that target vampires. They also made six videos that played upon the thought of vampires being casually inserted into roles as lawyers and Olympic athletes (see all the videos and media response). But it’s the mock ads that we’re most interested in, seeing as they persuaded at least eight real brands–Harley-Davidson, Mini, Monster.com, Gillette, Geico, Marc Ecko, Comcast, and DirecTV–to hand over their logos, branding, and, in some cases, actual ad campaigns to be reinterpreted for a more fanged audience. HBO went even deeper with the prank this season, adding a page to the show’s site with “Ads for Vampires” that feels like standard promotional placement, featuring all the brands and why they’re supportive of the undead community (Monster.com: “Vampires unique physiology qualifies them for jobs too dangerous for humans.”). Brilliant or bloody awful? Take a look at some of the companies that played along and see if you think their brand equity got its moment in the sun–er, pitch black darkness.

Mini: The headline we could have done without–it conjures up a vision of a dog hanging its head out of the rear window–but the blood-red Mini is nice, and we can totally see the teeth in the paint job.

Monster.com: There are better ones of these that we’ve seen around town, but you have to hand it to Monster.com for embracing the whole monster-vampire connection.

Harley-Davidson: A solid rebellious brand and it’s completely believable that Harley would have vampires patronizing its bikes. Couldn’t you see the Lost Boys riding these?

Gillette: These don’t look much different from those Mach 3 (are we up to 5? 7?) razor ads, so it really takes a minute or two before you get the joke. Come to think of it, we’ve never seen a vampire that’s not clean shaven. Guess they’re not worried about nicks.

Geico: That talking money thing freaks us out already as it is, so the fangs are a nice touch. But do vampires really need insurance?