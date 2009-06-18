Top 10 Most Creative People in Movies and Television

1. Rich Ross , President, Disney Channels Worldwide A lifelong TV addict, Ross has expanded Disney’s channels beyond the box into film, radio, mobile, and online. But he’ll be remembered most for unleashing Hannah Montana and High School Musical on the world.

2. James Schamus, Chief executive officer, Focus Features

In addition to being a CEO, he’s a veteran screenwriter, Columbia University film professor, producer, marketer, distributor, and sometime composer. Schamus, 49, cofounded Focus in 2002, which has produced Oscar winners Milk and Lost in Translation. Coming soon: Taking Woodstock, Schamus’s latest screenplay for director Ang Lee.

3. JJ Abrams, Founder, Bad Robot Productions

Star Trek is winning the summer box office race, thanks to Abrams’ ability to warp time at will. Past, present, and future coexist as a kind of fluid that cannot be contained in his movies and TV shows. The camera jumps back and forth in time. Characters age and grow younger again. Time itself accelerates, then slows. “It’s intriguing to play with exactly when you learn elements in a story,” says the Emmy-winning writer-director-producer, referring to Lost, his biggest hit on the small screen. “It engages audience members in a puzzle where they begin to question everything. It makes them look for clues in what they’re watching in a way traditional narrative doesn’t.”

4. Tyler Perry, Owner, Tyler Perry Studios

Perry controls an entertainment empire and moneymaking machine that includes the hit show Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and movies featuring his alter-ego Madea, a jumbo, no-nonsense granny with a knack for physical comedy. His seven films, which rarely cost more than $20 million, have grossed upward of $300 million combined–four of them opened at No. 1–and sold 25 million DVDs.

5. Ed Leonard, Chief technology officer, DreamWorks Animation

Whether it’s making Shrek come alive, guiding the 20 million hours of computing time to build Kung Fu Panda, or putting the amoeba-like B.O.B. into 3-D for Monsters vs. Aliens, DreamWorks’ problems eventually find Ed Leonard–and success tends to follow.

6. Hayao Miyazaki, Cofounder, Studio Ghibli

When Pixar’s animators need inspiration, they watch Hayao Miyazaki’s movies. The giant of anime has been elevating cartoons into epic cinematic events for more than two decades, with fantastic, award-winning films such as My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. This summer, Miyazaki may finally get his commercial due in the U.S. with Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea. Disney/Pixar creative chief John Lasseter worked with megaproducers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy to build a stellar voice cast (Tina Fey, Cate Blanchett, Liam Neeson) and to secure Miyazaki his widest U.S.-theater release yet.

7. Neil Gaiman, Author, screenwriter

Gaiman’s built a global community of fans of all ages and in many media, including comic books (Sandman), novels (American Gods), TV (the BBC’s Neverwhere), and a children’s novella turned 3-D movie (Coraline).