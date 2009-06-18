Creating Cults and Cultures With Design

I can’t possibly write for a week about design without bringing up Apple. Has a single company outside of the fashion world consistently produced such an impressive collection of offerings that have been both successful and adored? This week’s iPhone 3G S is no different. Their brand and products and software are beautiful, wonderful, delightful.
But it’s really a shame that they are so successful.
Why? Because everyone wants to recreate what they have done, but it’s never replicable in the same way. That’s because the secret to Apple’s success is embedded in the personality of Steve Jobs. He is their chief executive designer. He not only empowers an expert team of designers, engineers and marketers, but if you believe the lore that leaks out of Apple, he works side by side with designers giving birth to new products. And he’s just lucky enough that people love his taste as embodied in the brand he’s created, the products he makes and the software he designs.
Sure, it’s an oversimplification. And sure, not every single decision is perfect. And Apple’s products certainly aren’t for everyone, for every purpose. But because Jobs focuses without restraint on creating a love affair, most of us are willing to forgive Apple’s insufficiencies like we’re willing to forgive the insufficiencies in a lover.
So what do we tell companies who come to us, dying to get their own iPod design? Well, we ask them two questions before we meet.
First, is design on the CEO’s list of legacy objectives? If not, the design activity is often about creating better window dressing or optimizing a product for usability–but not about creating a remarkable offering. There just won’t be the organizational will that standout products require to survive the corporate development processes. Companies that deliver these kinds of products and services have a creative and empowered culture that wants to understand the customer and that goes the extra mile when perfecting the design. This kind of culture has to come from the top.
I’ll save the second question for when we set up that meeting.
There are companies that have achieved quite a lot of success without Steve Jobs at the helm. They’ve done it with a clear vision and empowered culture. Here are two:
Method has made eco-friendly soap cool—and that helped them break into a very competitive market space. Design is a central tenet of their vision that gives them differentiation from both conventional and other eco-oriented soaps.
Southwest Airlines turns cheap, cramped airplanes into a delightful and differentiated experience by empowering everyone in the company to delight customers and improve the service.
Method’s brightly-colored soaps and quirky bottle designs are visual ambassadors to the culture they’ve created. And if you’ve been on a Southwest flight–especially where the flight attendant raps the safety information–you can definitely see evidence of its cult-like status. What other companies come to mind for you?
Read more of John Edson’s Powers of Design blog
Browse blogs by other expert designers
As a seasoned product developer with a background in both analytical and creative thinking, John Edson’s primary role is to build new programs for clients with the right innovation processes led by the right creative team to make a real difference for clients. His experience includes managing the birth of successful products for Philips, Motorola, InFocus, and several startups. Products developed under John’s management have been honored with accolades from the ID Magazine Design Annual, the Chicago Athenaeum Good Design Award, iF Hannover, PC Magazine’s Editor’s Choice Award, and IDSA’s Industrial Design Excellence Award.
Developing the contribution of design creativity and innovation process in the service of business, society and the environment, John explores the impact of design creativity in a weekly podcast, Icon-o-Cast, that he hosts with guest speakers ranging from Business Week‘s Bruce Nussbaum to author and cognitive scientist Don Norman. John is also a regular speaker, having lectured at Wharton School, given a keynote at Intertech’s Flexible Display Technologies conference, and participated in a talk for the Business Marketing Association of Northern California. A lecturer at Stanford, John teaches courses in product design and creativity.