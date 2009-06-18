Creating Cults and Cultures With Design

I can’t possibly write for a week about design without bringing up Apple. Has a single company outside of the fashion world consistently produced such an impressive collection of offerings that have been both successful and adored? This week’s iPhone 3G S is no different. Their brand and products and software are beautiful, wonderful, delightful.

But it’s really a shame that they are so successful.

Why? Because everyone wants to recreate what they have done, but it’s never replicable in the same way. That’s because the secret to Apple’s success is embedded in the personality of Steve Jobs. He is their chief executive designer. He not only empowers an expert team of designers, engineers and marketers, but if you believe the lore that leaks out of Apple, he works side by side with designers giving birth to new products. And he’s just lucky enough that people love his taste as embodied in the brand he’s created, the products he makes and the software he designs.

Sure, it’s an oversimplification. And sure, not every single decision is perfect. And Apple’s products certainly aren’t for everyone, for every purpose. But because Jobs focuses without restraint on creating a love affair, most of us are willing to forgive Apple’s insufficiencies like we’re willing to forgive the insufficiencies in a lover.

So what do we tell companies who come to us, dying to get their own iPod design? Well, we ask them two questions before we meet.

First, is design on the CEO’s list of legacy objectives? If not, the design activity is often about creating better window dressing or optimizing a product for usability–but not about creating a remarkable offering. There just won’t be the organizational will that standout products require to survive the corporate development processes. Companies that deliver these kinds of products and services have a creative and empowered culture that wants to understand the customer and that goes the extra mile when perfecting the design. This kind of culture has to come from the top.

I’ll save the second question for when we set up that meeting.