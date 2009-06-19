Schematics’ Multi-touch Interactive Touchwall Debuts in Cannes [video]

Schematic, one of the interactive agencies which helped conceive the augmented-reality interfaces of Minority Report, has been laboring for the last seven years to make the film’s dazzling technologies a reality. They just showed off their latest attempt, which comes tantalizingly close. Developed for the 2009 Cannes Advertising Festival and a sequel to a previous, smaller version, the new interface is loaded with maps, schedules and social networking software; the wall is multi-touch, so that many people could interact with the wall at once. But the coolest part is the built-in RFID, which allowed convention-goers to simply flash a badge, and have the touchwall recognize exactly who they were and where they’ve been. It’s being rolled out in France next month. If you can’t make it, here’s the next best thing: