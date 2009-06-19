Designing Business; Businessing Design

Before I used computer-aided design to create products, I had pencils. Before I had pencils, I had Legos. Before Legos, crayons. Before crayons, blocks. And with these tools, I have always been a designer.

The act of exploring alternate ideas, prototyping them, testing them and then breaking them down in search of new ideas has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember. It is a way of being that shapes everything I value, everything I do and the way I see the world.

That’s probably why it’s always a little surprising to me when non-designers find my way a novel–or even useful–way of experiencing life.

I just spent two days at a conference held in San Francisco by the venerable Design Management Institute. The conference, entitled Re-Thinking…Design, was a meeting of about 200 designers and business managers gathered to explore how the practices and processes of design are influencing business.

Leaders from the world of business spoke about how the designers have had it right all along. It’s the analytical orientation of business training that is getting in the way of effective business, they argued.

From left to right:Roger Martin, dean, Rotman School of Management, U of Toronto;conference co-chairDarrel Rhea, CEO, Cheskin Added Value; conference co-chairThomas Lockwood, President DMI

“The world of business is absolutely ready for design. And designers are selling themselves short,” said Scott Cook, founder of Intuit. Cook shared with the group about his growing awareness of the importance of listening to customers. At some point after Quicken’s enormous success, their customer research revealed that an enormous number of respondents were using Quicken at work. It didn’t make sense: It was a personal finance product. After ignoring the findings for three years, Cook finally decided to dig deeper. It turned out that small business owners were in fact using it to manage their business finances rather than using more complex software aimed at accountants. Intuit immediately created QuickBooks, which shot to number one in the business accounting software category in its first month.